02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Canadian Judge: Allegations By Asbestos Entities 'Scandalous And Baseless'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The claim by asbestos abatement and surveying companies and their principles that the government targeted them for enforcement actions based on their race "is arrant nonsense" unsupported by any facts, a Canadian judge held Feb. 1 (Manoj Singh aka Mike Singh, et al. v. Workers' Compensation Board of British Columbia, et al., No. S166982, British Columbia Sup.).