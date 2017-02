02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Orders New Deposition, Imposes Fees And Costs In Asbestos Witness Dispute

NEW ORLEANS - Producing an unprepared corporate witness who failed to answer almost 100 noticed matters despite months of preparation time was akin to offering no witness at all, a federal judge in Louisiana held Jan. 31 in ordering a new deposition and imposing costs and fees (Martha Denmon Storer, et al. v. Crown Cork & Seal Co., et al., No. 14-2488, W.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 13349).