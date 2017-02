02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Federal Judge Says Insurer Owes No Duty To Employee For Asbestos Exposure

NEW ORLEANS - An insurer owes no duty to an employee of an insured for damages arising out of the employee's exposure to asbestos while employed by the insured, a Louisiana federal judge said Jan. 30 in granting the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Jesse Frank Sheppard v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-2401, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12011).