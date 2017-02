02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Affirms Denial Of Agent Orange Benefits For Veteran's Daughter

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims on Jan. 30 affirmed a Board of Veterans Appeals ruling that denied education benefits to the daughter of a veteran who died from heart disease caused by exposure to Agent Orange, concluding that the board did not fail its "duty to assist" (Torie S. Garrett v. Robert D. Snyder, No. 15-2724, U.S. App., Vet. Clms., 2017 U.S. App. Vet. Claims LEXIS 77).