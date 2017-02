02-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Court Finds No Facts To Support Claims Stemming From Loan Assignments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California court on Feb. 1 affirmed a trial court's decision to dismiss numerous claims against several mortgage entities in relation to the assignment of a loan, finding that the borrowers failed to submit any cause of action to support the theories that they relied on (Andrew Kalnoki, et al. v. First American Trustee Servicing Solutions, LLC, et al., Nos. C073207, C075062, C079144, Calif. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 74).