02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 2nd Circuit Finds Duty Under RESPA Was Not Triggered, Affirms Ruling

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 31 affirmed a bankruptcy court's finding that a mortgage company's statutory duty to respond to a request under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) was never triggered (Barry F. Mack v. Rescap Borrower Claim Trust, No. 16-304, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1683).