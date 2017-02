02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Garlock Affiliate Files For Bankruptcy; Cases To Be Administered Jointly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina federal bankruptcy judge on Feb. 3 added three asbestos claimants from the new Chapter 11 case of Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC affiliate OldCo LLC to the claimants committee in Garlock's case after agreeing that the cases should be jointly administered (In re: Garlock Sealing Technologies, LLC, et al., No. 10-31607, In re: OldCo, LLC, successor by merger to Coltec Industries Inc., No. 17-30140, W.D. N.C. Bkcy.).