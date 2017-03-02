02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Complaint Fails To Allege Personal, Advertising Injury, Federal Judge Rules

CHICAGO - In granting an insurer's motion for summary judgment, California federal judge on Feb. 2 held that underlying claims that an insured violated the Uniform Trade Secrets Act, intentionally inferred with contractual relations and prospective business advantage and engaged in unfair competition and civil conspiracy fail to trigger an insurance policy's "personal and advertising injury" coverage (Sentinel Insurance Co. v. Yorktown Industries Inc., No. 14-4212, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 14439).