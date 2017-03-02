02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Failure To Perform Claim Is Not An 'Occurrence' Under Insurance Policy, Judge Says

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Allegations of an insured's failure to perform do not constitute an "occurrence" triggering coverage under a commercial general liability insurance policy, an Illinois federal judge ruled Jan. 31, agreeing with the insurer that they "are nothing more than claims of disappointed expectations in the performance of a construction contract" (Owners Insurance Co. v. James C. Warren d/b/a Warren Exterior and Remodeling, et al., No. 15-00349, S.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 13171).