02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - In Opening Salvo, Insurer Argues ACA Mandates Yearly Risk-Corridor Payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The government did not make an "informed, reasoned decision" in deciding to make the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) risk-corridor program budget-neutral, but instead simply reneged on its promises and ignored the statutory language mandating annual payments, an insurer told a federal appeals court Jan. 31 (Land of Lincoln Mutual Health Insurance Co. v. The United States of America, No. 17-1224, Fed. Cir.).