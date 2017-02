02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Assures Confidentiality Of Material In Asbestos-Related Reinsurance Case

PHILADELPHIA - A federal judge in Pennsylvania in a reinsurance dispute over asbestos-related claims granted on Feb. 2 an insurer's unopposed motion for the issuance of a protective order regarding confidential information (R&Q Reinsurance Company v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-01473, E.D. Pa.).