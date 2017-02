02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Tells Insurer To Explain Why Fraud Claims Are Not Forfeited

DETROIT - A federal judge in Michigan on Jan. 31 ordered IDS Property Casualty Insurance Co. to explain why fraud claims it is asserting against a couple accused of intentionally setting fire to their home are not forfeited compulsory counterclaims that could have been raised when the couple initially sued the company over denied coverage (IDS Property Casualty Insurance Company v. Carlos Martell, et al., NO. 13-11758, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12664).