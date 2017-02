02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Progressive Injury Exclusion Bars Coverage For Water Damage Suits, Judge Says

SAN FRANCISCO - A policy's continuous or progressive injury exclusion bars coverage for two underlying suits filed against an insured because the insured's repair work to address the water intrusion problems was completed more than four years before the inception of the policy, a California federal judge said Jan. 31 (Saarman Construction Ltd. v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co., No. 15-3548, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 13633).