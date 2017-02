02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Yahoo Sues Insurer Over Coverage Of Email Scanning Suits

SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Jan. 31, Yahoo! Inc. sued its commercial general liability (CGL) provider in California federal court, alleging breach of contract and bad faith related to the insurer's decision not to defend or indemnify the internet firm in four class actions alleging privacy violations in certain email-scanning practices (Yahoo! Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., No. 5:17-cv-00489, N.D. Calif.).