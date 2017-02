02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Turns Away Fujitsu Patent Challenge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a ruling issued Jan. 31, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected assertions by Fujitsu Network Communication Inc. that a patented cross-polarization interference canceler (XPIC) is unpatentable under the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 103(a) (Fujitsu Network Communication Inc. v. Core Optical Technologies LLC, No. IPR2016-01618, PTAB).