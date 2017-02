02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 2nd Circuit: Settlement Offer Shouldn't Have Been Admitted In Disability Bias Suit

NEW YORK - A trial court erred when it permitted the admission of an employer's settlement offer and disqualified counsel on both sides in a disability bias suit brought by a pregnant employee, a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Feb. 2 (Jia Sheng v. M&TBank Corporation, et al., No. 14-4467, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1912).