02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 8th Circuit Remands Target Data Breach Class Settlement For 'Rigorous Analysis'

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Finding merit to objections of two members of a consumer class action over a 2013 data breach experienced by Target Corp., an Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Feb. 1 remanded a settlement of that suit, finding that a trial court "failed to articulate its analysis of the numerous disputed issues of law and fact regarding the propriety of class certification" (In re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, No. 15-3909, 15-3912, 16-1203, 16-1245 and 16-1408, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1767).