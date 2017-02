02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel Affirms $7.2M Award, Finds No Error In Use Of Damages Expert Testimony

BOSTON - A trial judge did not err in allowing a damages expert's testimony on lost profits following the discovery of a fault in bulk containers used to transport and store a chemical agent for crude oil, the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held Feb. 1, upholding a jury award of $7.2 million in damages to the manufacturer of the bulk container (Packgen v. Berry Plastics Corp. and Covalence Specialty Coatings LLC, No. 16-1348, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1793).