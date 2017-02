02-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Report Show Massive Increase In Securities Class Action Filings In 2016

BOSTON - Federal securities class action filings hit record highs in 2016, up more than 40 percent of the average from 1997-2015, according to a report released Jan. 31 by economic and financial consulting firm Cornerstone Research and the Stanford Law School Securities Class Action Clearinghouse.