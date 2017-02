02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Defense Verdict Returned By Ohio Federal Jury In Depakote Birth Defect Trial

CLEVELAND - An Ohio federal jury on Feb. 2 returned a defense verdict for Abbott Laboratories Inc. and spinoff AbbVie Inc. in a Depakote birth defect trial (Z.H., et al. v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., et al., No. 14-176, N.D. Ohio, Eastern Div.).