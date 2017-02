02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Supreme Court Reverses Summary Judgment In Truck Attack Suit

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Supreme Court on Feb. 2 ruled that claims filed by a man who was allegedly intentionally hit by a truck driven by an employee of a farm were based in intentional tort rather than negligence and, therefore, are time-barred by Mississippi state law (Sanderson Farms Inc., et al. v. D.D. McCullough, No. 2015-IA-00854-SCT, Miss. Sup., 2017 Miss. LEXIS 39).