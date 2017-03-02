02-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Panel: Judge Did Not Perform Gatekeeping Duties On Testimony In Product Liability Suit

RICHMOND, Va. - A judge erred in allowing an electrical engineer's testimony that a Ford Motor Co. vehicle was reasonably unsafe and that alternative designs existed because he did not perform his gatekeeping duties with regard to the testimony, the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 1, finding that without other expert testimony, a couple cannot prove their product liability case under West Virginia law (Howard E. Nease and Nancy Nease v. Ford Motor Co., No. 15-1950, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1781).