02-03-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 4 More Cancer Cases Against Monsanto Transferred To Roundup MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Jan. 31 issued a conditional transfer order sending four glyphosate injury cases to the multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, adding still more cases in which the plaintiffs allege that their exposure to the Roundup herbicide caused them to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) (In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741, JPMDL).