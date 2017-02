02-08-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge Orders Liquidation Of ACA Health Care Provider

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey judge on Feb. 3 ordered a Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) consumer-operated and oriented plan insurer's liquidation and appointed the state's insurance commissioner as liquidator (In the Matter of Freelancers Consumer Operated and Oriented Program of New Jersey d/b/a Health Republic Insurance of New Jersey, No. MCR-C-000063-16, N.J. Super., Mercer Co., Chanc. Div.).