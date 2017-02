02-08-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer: Challenge Of Validity Of Reinsurance Agreement Should Be Arbitrated

NEW YORK - A reinsured insurer argues in a Feb. 3 brief in a federal court in New York that since a German reinsurer is challenging an agreement as a whole and not the arbitration clause, the parties' dispute regarding the validity of a reinsurance agreement should be left to arbitrators to decide (HDI Global SE v. Lexington Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-07241, S.D. N.Y.).