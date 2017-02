02-08-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Compels Arbitration Of Insurers' Contract-Related Claims In Germany

MOBILE, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on Feb. 3 granted a French energy company's motion to compel arbitration in Germany of claims asserted by numerous insurers in relation to a failed engine (Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, et al. v. Converteam SAS, a foreign corporation now known as GE Energy Conversion France SAS, Corp., No. 16-00378, S.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 15331).