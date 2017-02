02-08-2017 | 15:31 PM

Mealey's Insurance - New York Federal Judge Awards Disability Claimant Reduced Attorney Fees And Costs

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Feb. 3 awarded a disability claimant more than $233,000 in attorney fees and more than $5,000 in costs but only after determining that a reduction of the hours charged by the claimant's counsel is warranted (Dimitra Dimopoulou v. First Unum Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 13-7159, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 15944).