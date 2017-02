02-08-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Federal Judge: Plaintiff Not Barred From Calling Products Similar

LOS ANGELES - A defense motion in limine seeking to prevent a plaintiff from referring to an allegedly infringing jewelry line as "similar" to a jewelry line made by the plaintiff was denied Feb. 6 by a California federal judge (Brighton Collectibles LLC v. Believe Production Inc., No. 15-579, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 16594).