02-08-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - MetLife Claim Specialists Sue For More Than $50M In Overtime Wages

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A former insurance company long-term disability (LTD) claim specialist filed a nationwide class complaint Feb. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut seeking more than $50 million from her former employer and two of its subsidiaries for unpaid overtime (Stephanie McKinney v. MetLife, Inc., et al., No. 17-173, D. Conn.).