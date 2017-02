02-08-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Tribunal Orders Ukraine To Pay $11.8M For Overpayment Of Royalties

LONDON - A U.K. oil and gas company on Feb. 7 said an international arbitral tribunal has issued an award on its treaty claims against Ukraine, awarding it $11.8 million in damages related to royalties and production taxes its subsidiary paid.