02-08-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Justice Orders Production Of Data In Native Format, Metadata

NEW YORK - Production of electronic documents in an asbestos dispute do not satisfy discovery requests where they are not in the requested format and lack metadata, a New York justice held in an opinion posted Feb. 3 (All Craft Fabricators Inc. v. ATC Assoc. Inc.,, No. 156897/13, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.; 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 323).