02-08-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Parties Settle Case After Judge Excludes Testimony From Diagnosing Doctors

NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge in Louisiana dismissed a case on Feb. 3 after being informed the parties settled, just a day after the judge excluded treating physicians from offering expert testimony regarding asbestos's role in the plaintiff's asbestosis and lung cancer (Jesse Frank Sheppard v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-2401, E.D. La.).