02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 8th Circuit Finds Class Member Lacks Standing To Challenge $25.7M Settlement

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Feb. 8 found that a member of a class action lacked standing to appeal a district court's final approval of a $25,750,000 settlement of claims asserted against a bank in relation to fees it automatically charged for property inspections (Edward Huyer, et al. v. Rhadiante Van de Voorde, No. 16-1694, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2290).