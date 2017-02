02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Florida Federal Judge Allows FCCPA Claim Against Lender To Proceed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on Feb. 6 dismissed claims for negligence and violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) against a bank in relation to a request for information but allowed a claim for violation of Florida consumer collection law to proceed (Loris B. Ranger, et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. d/b/a America's Servicing Company, No. 15-62511, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 17148).