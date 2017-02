02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New York Federal Magistrate: In Camera Review Of Insurer's Documents Is Necessary

NEW YORK - A New York federal magistrate judge on Feb. 6 found that an in camera review of an insurer's documents requested through discovery by a disability claimant is necessary to determine if the documents are protected under the work product doctrine or if the fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege applies (Cherylle McFarlane v. First Unum Life Insurance Co., No. 16-7806, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 16433).