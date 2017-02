02-09-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Panel Upholds Lanham Act Judgment Without Expert Testimony On Actual Injury

RICHMOND, Va. - Without expert testimony, a seller of internet domain names could not establish the elements of its Lanham Act claim, the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 8, finding that there was no evidence that the seller suffered an actual injury as a direct result of a competitor's conduct (Verisign Inc. v. XYZ.com LLC and Daniel Negari, No. 15-2526, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2264).