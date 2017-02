02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - University, Publishers Argue Fair Use In Electronic Works Posting In 11th Circuit

ATLANTA - On the second appeal regarding the alleged copyright infringement of educational materials by electronic posting of their excerpts by Georgia State University (GSU) faculty, the university argues in a Feb. 6 appellee brief that a trial court judge correctly determined fair use of the works at issue by finding that the postings had not led to market substitution of the works (Cambridge University Press, et al. v. Georgia State University, et al., No. 16-15726, 11th Cir.).