02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Enforces Ruling Confirming $20M Arbitral Award Against Belize

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Feb. 6 granted a petition to enforce a judgment confirming a $20,106,100 arbitral award that was issued in London in favor of two companies, finding that actions taken by the government of Belize to prohibit enforcement do not affect the district court's jurisdiction (BCB Holdings Limited, et al. v. The Government of Belize, No. 14-1123, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 17070).