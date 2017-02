02-09-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders European Reinsurer To Proceed With Arbitration Of Dispute

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Feb. 7 granted an insurer's motion to stay a $5.4 million reinsurance dispute and compel a European reinsurer to the arbitration table, holding that the reinsurer cannot avoid an arbitration clause in a reinsurance agreement by arguing that the reinsurance agreement is void (HDI Global SE v. Lexington Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-07241, S.D. N.Y.).