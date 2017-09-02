02-09-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 2nd Circuit Partly Vacates Dismissal Of Antitrust Claims In Patent Dispute

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge's decision to dismiss allegations that Takeda America Holdings Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc., Takeda Development Center Americas Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Takeda, collectively) violated state law analogs of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. 2, by preventing competitors from marketing a generic version of the diabetes drug ACTOS was partly vacated by the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Feb. 8 (In re: ACTOS End-Payor Antitrust Litigaiton, No. 15-3364, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2291).