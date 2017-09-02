02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Boston University CTE Center Opposes Handing Over Autopsy Reports To NHL

MINNEAPOLIS - The trustees of Boston University on Feb. 6 told the federal judge overseeing the National Hockey League concussion multidistrict litigation that the league has failed to "demonstrate with specificity" why it needs the research and autopsy reports conducted by the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center (CTE Center) and that compelling those documents would violate the privacy of the research subjects (In re: National Hockey League Players Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 14-2551, D. Minn.).