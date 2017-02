02-09-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Biopharma Programmer Arrested For Trading On Insider Information

BOSTON - A former programmer for a Massachusetts biopharmaceutical company was charged Feb. 7 with insider trading for conspiring to commit securities fraud by trading insider information about successful drug trials (United States of America v. Songjiang Wang, No. 17-1005, D. Mass.).