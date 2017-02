02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Jury Finds For Tobacco Company In Tobacco Suit

SEBRING, Fla. - A Florida state jury on Feb. 8 rendered a verdict in favor of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in an Engle progeny trial after it found that a woman who was addicted to cigarettes knew or should have known that she had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by the Engle claim cutoff date (Angela Durance v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., No. 11-26-GCS, Fla. 10th Jud. Cir., Highlands Co.).