02-09-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate Judge: Information Created During ADR Process Is Not Discoverable

NEWARK, N.J. - A federal magistrate judge in New Jersey on Feb. 7 denied a motion to compel filed by a third-party defendant company in a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) lawsuit seeking information from another third party, holding that information created as part of an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process is not discoverable (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, et al. v. American Thermoplastics Corp., et al., No. 98-CV-4781, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 16743).