02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Refuses To Dismiss Claims Arising From Diminished Timeshare Values

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After finding that the owners of interests in timeshare units at Lake Tahoe pleaded sufficient facts to support their claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims in relation to a diminished value in the properties, a California federal judge on Feb. 13 denied a motion filed by the owners and managers of the complex to dismiss the case (Thomas F. Reiser Jr., et al. v. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, No. 2:16-cv-00237, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 20127).