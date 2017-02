02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: ERISA Stock Ownership Plan Cannot Seek Recovery Under Crime Policy

HOUSTON - A federal judge in Texas on Feb. 9 held that a third-party holding corporate stock cannot seek coverage under an insurance policy's plain language that limits coverage to "direct" losses when a corporate officer committed fraud that caused the devaluation of the corporation's stock (HC4, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, No. 16-00090, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19605).