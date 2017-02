02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured Ordered To File Motion To Remand If It Objects To Removal

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Louisiana federal magistrate judge on Feb. 10 ordered an insured seeking coverage for damages caused by a sewage backup that occurred during the insured's work in a neighborhood to file a motion to remand its suit if it contests the insurer's notice of removal to Louisiana federal court (Eagle Water LLC v. Arch Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-250, W.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19317).