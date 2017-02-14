02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Breach Of Contract, Bad Faith Claims Not Filed Within Limitations Period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An insured's claims for insurance breach of contract and bad faith against his insurer were not timely filed within the contractual limitations period and the insured failed to show that the insurer engaged in any outrageous conduct to support a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress in failing to provide coverage under a comprehensive long-term care policy, a federal judge in California ruled Feb. 9 in granting the insurer's motion to dismiss (Donald Mann v. Mutual of Omaha, et al., No. 16-2560, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 18732).