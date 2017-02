02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Rejects Insurers' Motion For Leave To Appeal Temporary Restraining Order

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Feb. 9 denied as moot errors and omissions insurers' motion for leave to appeal a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued in a bankruptcy court in a coverage dispute with their insured MF Global Holdings Ltd. (MFGH) (MF Global Holdings Ltd., et al. v. Allied World Assurance Co. Ltd., et al., Nos. 17-106 and 17-113, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19328).