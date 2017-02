02-14-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Mental Health Facility Administrator Found Guilty For Kickback Scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. - A federal jury in Louisiana on Feb. 10 found a mental health care facility administrator guilty of organizing a kickback scheme that resulted in the submission of $6.7 million in fraudulent bills to Medicare, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced (United States of America v. Tom McCardell, No. 16-cr-212, W.D. La.).